The transfer window only officially opened today, but there have been plenty of big stories already this summer.

One of the most shocking was perhaps the idea that Cristiano Ronaldo was open to leaving Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has become the best on the planet while at the Bernabeau, but according to reports last month, he was ready to quit the club.

Ronaldo was said to be so upset with tax fraud allegations that he was ready to leave Spain altogether, putting Manchester United on high alert.

However, the Portuguese forward remained silent himself while at the Confederations Cup, and that saga appears to have calmed down. He's now expected to stay at Madrid.

Another unexpected transfer storm surrounded Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski when rumours suggested Manchester United and Chelsea had both made approaches for him.

As often in the modern game, his agent did not help to calm the situation down. Instead, representative Maik Barthel fanned the flames.

He suggested that the Polish striker was upset that his Bayern teammates had not helped him score enough goals last season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked up the Bundesliga golden boot.

However, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti, these claims are completely false.

"Lewandowski has never complained to me, I finally congratulated him on his good season," the Italian told German media on Saturday, as per Goal.

"I was satisfied with him and he was pleased with us."

Along with confirming that Lewandowski is happy in Germany, he also hit out at Barthel.

"As always there are agents who talk too much - I do not know why. It is not the first time an agent has used the newspapers to say something wrong, that's all. In a perfect world, agents do not talk."

It's clear that the Bayern boss is unhappy with Lewandowski's agent, but it appears no harm has been done from Barthel's comments.

The 28-year-old will almost certainly stay in Bavaria next season, challenging for the Champions League and Bundesliga crowns once again.

