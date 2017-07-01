The superfight of the year is finally set to officially go down, but it hit a minor speed-bump on the way to fight night.

For almost a year now, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been embroiled in talks to possibly meet in the squared circle, and the fight was officially booked last month by UFC President Dana White and Mayweather's The Money Team (TMT).

The fight has faced much controversy since its announcement, as many boxing enthusiasts have openly spoken against the fight given that McGregor holds a record of 0-0 in professional boxing. It just so happens that the fight will take place one month before another one of the biggest boxing fights of the year, as Canelo Alvarez takes on Gennady Golovkin.

Aside from all the hype for the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match, the dream match hit a bit of a speed-bump after the announcement as rap icon Ice Cube had already booked the T-Mobile Arena for the August 26th date the fight is set for.

Cube had booked the arena for his BIG3 basketball tournament finals, and said he'd be willing to give up the venue to the fight - but only for the right price. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC President Dana White stated he has smoothed all that over with the former N.W.A member:

“The Ice Cube thing was blown way out of proportion,” White said. “Ice Cube and I got that whole thing squashed. The reality, I guess Ice Cube thought that I was talking (expletive) about him or Floyd was talking (expletive) about him.

"Dude, I’m the biggest Ice Cube fan in the world, man. He’s a great guy. I watched ‘NWA’ 25,000 times. I’m a huge Ice Cube fan.”

“He and I talked, and we got the whole thing – I don’t want to say squashed because there was never anything there – but we got it all worked out,” White explained.

“But that whole thing with Ice Cube was being blown way out of proportion, number one. And number two, everything is smooth and going in the right direction.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor is set to go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 2017.

