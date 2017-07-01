GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Dana White on Mayweather vs. McGregor venue dispute

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The superfight of the year is finally set to officially go down, but it hit a minor speed-bump on the way to fight night.

For almost a year now, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been embroiled in talks to possibly meet in the squared circle, and the fight was officially booked last month by UFC President Dana White and Mayweather's The Money Team (TMT).

The fight has faced much controversy since its announcement, as many boxing enthusiasts have openly spoken against the fight given that McGregor holds a record of 0-0 in professional boxing. It just so happens that the fight will take place one month before another one of the biggest boxing fights of the year, as Canelo Alvarez takes on Gennady Golovkin.

Article continues below

Aside from all the hype for the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match, the dream match hit a bit of a speed-bump after the announcement as rap icon Ice Cube had already booked the T-Mobile Arena for the August 26th date the fight is set for.

Cube had booked the arena for his BIG3 basketball tournament finals, and said he'd be willing to give up the venue to the fight - but only for the right price. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC President Dana White stated he has smoothed all that over with the former N.W.A member:

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Stone Cold issues warning to WWE over a Roman Reigns heel turn

Stone Cold issues warning to WWE over a Roman Reigns heel turn

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

John Terry has decided his next club after leaving Chelsea [ESPN]

John Terry has decided his next club after leaving Chelsea [ESPN]

“The Ice Cube thing was blown way out of proportion,” White said. “Ice Cube and I got that whole thing squashed. The reality, I guess Ice Cube thought that I was talking (expletive) about him or Floyd was talking (expletive) about him.

"Dude, I’m the biggest Ice Cube fan in the world, man. He’s a great guy. I watched ‘NWA’ 25,000 times. I’m a huge Ice Cube fan.”

“He and I talked, and we got the whole thing – I don’t want to say squashed because there was never anything there – but we got it all worked out,” White explained.

“But that whole thing with Ice Cube was being blown way out of proportion, number one. And number two, everything is smooth and going in the right direction.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor is set to go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 2017.

What are your thoughts on the scheduling conflict between Ice Cube and Mayweather vs. McGregor getting settled? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

John Terry has decided his next club after leaving Chelsea [ESPN]

John Terry has decided his next club after leaving Chelsea [ESPN]

There’s one stadium that gamers want EA Sports to ban from FIFA 18

There’s one stadium that gamers want EA Sports to ban from FIFA 18

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again