With no club football until August, the transfer window has taken centre stage for most football fans.

Europe's elite clubs will all be scrambling to get their business done way before the beginning of next season.

Premier League champions Chelsea may have won the title comfortably last season, but it's reported that the Blues want to bring in some big names.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alex Sandro are said to be top of Antonio Conte's wishlist, and they could follow Willy Caballero into Stamford Bridge.

Roman Abramovich is likely going to spend big because his side are back in the Champions League next season.

To complete with the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid, the English champions will need reinforcements.

Next year, Madrid themselves will be looking to secure an incredible third Champions League title on the bounce.

They've already completed back-to-back wins for the first time in the modern era, something no other club has been able to do.

With competition expected to be stronger than ever next season, even Los Blancos are looking to strengthen.

According to recent reports, Kylian Mbappe was made a top target by Zinedine Zidane. The French striker scored 26 goals in 44 games and led his side to the Ligue 1 title at just 18-years-old.

He also caught the attention of fans across the continent by scoring six goals in nine Champions League games as Monaco reached the semi-final stage.

However, the French club have aimed to fend off any interest by placing a price tag of over £100 million on Mbappe.

The striker sent social media into frenzy this weekend by removing the Monaco account from his Twitter bio earlier today, so fans are once again convinced a move is on.

And according to Goal, he's made his current club two demands if they want to keep him this summer.

The Frenchman has insisted that the Ligue 1 champions must increase his wage fivefold and stop selling their best players.

With Bernardo Silva already gone and Bakayoko expected to follow him out, it means Monaco can't afford to sell anyone else, especially if they want to keep Mbappe next season.

