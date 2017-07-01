GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neymer and Luis Suarez.

Neymar ruins Luis Suarez on Instagram after Lionel Messi's wedding

Published

Football News
24/7

Lionel Messi finally tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday in his Argentine hometown, Rosario.

In what was labelled the 'wedding of the century', Lionel and Antonella became Mr and Mrs Messi in front of 260 guests, including a host of former and current Barcelona teammates.

As a way of saying thank you to his fans and all those who attended the ceremony, Messi took to Facebook earlier today with a rather lovely post.

Alongside a picture of himself and his new wife, he wrote: "Many thanks to you all for sharing in such a special day with us yesterday - Leo."

Check out the 30-year-old's post below.

MR AND MRS MESSI

Of the 260 guests in attendance at the City Centre Complex, there was one shock omission: Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The 56-year-old didn't get invited to the ceremony or reception, but he still passed on his congratulations to Messi, who he managed for two years for the Argentina national team.

"I congratulate Messi, he knows how much I love him," Maradona told Sovetskiy Sport.

Argentina's coach Diego Maradona (L) loo

"My invitation to the wedding was lost somewhere, but my attitude towards Messi will not change because of this. He is a good athlete and an excellent guy."

Messi only invited his closest friends to the wedding, which included Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Neymar.

MSN, as they're now known, had a picture together at the reception, with former teammate Dani Alves making an appearance (see below).

MSN+A

Suarez and Neymar also had a picture taken of just them two, which Neymar posted on Instagram today alongside a pretty hilarious caption.

In the post below, the Brazilian trolled Suarez by saying: "I missed you fatty @luissuarez9."

NEYMAR MOCKS SUAREZ

So sweet. This isn't the first time Neymar has called Suarez "fatty", of course, after using the exact same term while watching Osasuna vs Barcelona in December.

Neymar watched the game at home and when Suarez broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, the winger wrote on Snapchat, "Buenaaaaa gordo," which translates to, "Congratulations fatty."

Topics:
Football
La Liga

