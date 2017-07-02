Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo's Confederations Cup is over following the birth of his twin sons, speculation surrounding his Real Madrid future is bound to resurface.

It was reported last month that the Portuguese wants to leave Los Blancos after being accused of tax fraud by Spanish officials.

Ronaldo was left feeling upset and disrespected by the allegations, which prompted a phone call from manager Zinedine Zidane himself to try and clear the air.

Whether or not the Frenchman's call will convince Ronaldo of staying remains to be seen, with Jose Mourinho interested in bringing him back to Manchester United.

Since then, Spanish reports have claimed Ronaldo told his Portugal teammates: "I'm leaving Madrid, I'm determined. There's no turning back."

But what do his Real teammates make of all this? Well, according to various sources, they believe the 32-year-old is simply chasing more money.

No Real player has specifically commented on Ronaldo's situation at the club - but that hasn't stopped the media from trying.

One of such players asked about Ronaldo is Gareth Bale who, while competing at Friday's Celtic Manor's Celebrity Cup golf tournament, was approached by a journalist.

In the video below, while sitting in a golf cart with his caddy, the Welshman is asked: "And Cristiano, is he going to be there (at Real Madrid) next season with you?"

But Bale wasn't having any of it. Instead of humouring the journalist with any kind of response, he reacted perfectly by refusing to answer and driving away.

BALE ASSISTS RONALDO

Bale proved his loyalty to Ronaldo by not giving an answer that could further fuel the rumours he is leaving this summer.

The Wales international could have simply said "yes", of course, but he clearly felt staying quiet on the matter was for the best.

On a separate note, Bale was also asked whether Real can win a third-straight Champions League title next season, to which he confidently responded: "Definitely, why not?"

