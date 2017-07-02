Now that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in their 30s, it's time to start seriously considering who will succeed the pair as the world's best player.

A number of names are in contention, such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but it's Paulo Dybala who many believe to be the heir to Messi's throne.

It's easy to see the similarities between the two, such as their speed, dribbling and creativity.

Indeed, Dybala has even transformed into the kind of free-roaming striker that Messi is famous for, dropping into the No.10 role when required to provide assists.

Only time will tell whether the 23-year-old unlocks his potential, but former Juventus teammate Dani Alves believes he must leave the Old Lady to do so.

He told Canais Esporte Interativo last month, per the Daily Mail: "Dybala will do great things in the future.

"But I think that for him to realise his full potential, to test himself, one day, I don't know when, he'll have to leave Juventus."

It's the goalscoring department that Dybala must improve in most, following a season where he scored only 11 goals in 31 league appearances.

He's still only young, of course, but if there's one aspect of his game that doesn't need improving, it's his free-kick taking.

Back in February, for example, Dybala curled a stunning 25-yard effort into the top-right corner against Palermo using his sweet left foot.

It was reminiscent of something Messi would do for Barcelona, but now the Juventus striker has topped that with an outrageous free-kick in a charity match in Cordoba on Saturday.

In the video below, Dybala places the ball just outside the 18-yard box before realising every opposition player - even a few fans - is standing on the goal line to make a massive wall.

Only something special would beat a wall so big, but Dybala produces exactly that, finding the top-left corner with an inch-perfect strike. Check it out.

DYBALA'S MOMENT OF MAGIC

Dybala's free-kick was so good that even the opposition team celebrated with him.

Juventus certainly have a future superstar on their hands, but he needs to start scoring more goals from open play if he wants to become the world's best player.

