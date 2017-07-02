It was always going to be a busy summer at Arsenal.

The north London club struggled last season, despite finishing strong by winning the FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley.

However, they only managed a fifth place finish in the Premier League, meaning that for the first time in over 20 years, they won't be playing Champions League football next season.

For much of the last few months of the campaign, the future of Arsene Wenger dominated headlines.

Gunners fans were split between those that wanted him to stay and those who wanted to see him leave after 21 years.

In the end, he decided to sign a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2019.

Once his future was confirmed, attentions turned to his players. It's clear fans expect the team to bounce back next season, so Wenger will need to bring in fresh faces.

The off-season started positively for Arsenal followers. Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe was the first big name linked with a move to London.

He impressed fans across the continent last season, scoring 26 goals in 44 games and driving the French club to the Ligue 1 title.

Understandably, the club is desperate to keep hold of him, so have put a price tag of over £100 million on the 18-year-old.

With Real Madrid apparently interested too, it's looking unlikely that Arsenal will land him.

Instead, they've now moved on to target Alexandre Lacazette. The Lyon striker is reportedly close to signing with Wenger's side and this is news that will excite Arsenal fans.

However, it's not all about players coming into the club this summer. A number of star players have been tipped to leave.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are stalling on contracts, so Arsenal need to decide whether to cash in on them now, or keep them and risk losing them for free next year.

Another name that's attracting attention is Hector Bellerin.

The defender has been a long-term target for Barcelona and Marca reports that the 22-year-old is now ready to leave for Spain.

He is apparently set to meet Arsenal representatives next week to tell them that he wants to play at the Nou Camp next season.

However, the north London club have been adamant to sell so far, so the Spaniard may have to play hard to force a move through to Barca.

