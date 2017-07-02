GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after getting married to Antonella

Dubbed by many as the 'wedding of the century', Lionel Messi and childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo got married in their home town of Rosario on Friday.

Two-hundred-and-sixty guests were reportedly invited to the ceremony and/or reception, which featured some household Barcelona names.

In terms of former teammates of Messi's, Carles Puyol, Xavi, Samuel Eto'o and Dani Alves were all in attendance at the City Centre Complex.

And regarding current teammates, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Gerard Pique were arguably the biggest names to turn out. Even Angel Di Maria received an invite, despite his links with Real Madrid.

On the whole, Lionel and Antonella's wedding couldn't have been more perfect, although there were a few awkward moments.

Their first kiss as a married couple, for example, has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons because of Messi's kissing technique.

Messi's mother has also been accused of trying to 'steal the show' by wearing a dress identical to Antonella's wedding gown.

Regardless, Messi is now a happily married man and a luxurious honeymoon in the Caribbean awaits he and his family.

2017 Lionel Messi China Tour

However, according to Spanish source AS, the Argentine's priorities lied elsewhere the morning after his wedding.

They claim that before jetting out on his honeymoon, Messi returned to Barcelona on Saturday morning to finally sign a new contract at the Camp Nou.

After committing his future to Antonella, the 30-year-old clearly wanted to do the same to Barcelona.

Whether or not Messi actually put pen to paper on a new five-year deal remains to be seen, but AS claim an announcement will be made in the coming days.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

"The player intends to remain at the club, and has been buoyed by the effort that those upstairs at Barcelona have put in to his contract renewal," the report said.

"If Messi previously had doubts about remaining at Barca, they have now dissipated. He is firmly committed to the club where he has spent his entire professional career."

Great news for Barcelona, who can now turn their attentions elsewhere after tying down their star player to a new, long-term contract.

