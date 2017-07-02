The summer transfer window only officially opened on Saturday, but there has already been so much action.

Clubs have been scrambling to get their business done since the conclusion of the league season in May, but now they can finally register players.

The biggest teams in England have been pretty active so far. Manchester City have already confirmed two massive signings.

Bernardo Silva has joined from AS Monaco and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has also moved to the Etihad.

These two big names will surely help Pep Guardiola's side challenge for the Premier League title next season and he's surely not done there.

Defending champions Chelsea have also reportedly targeting a number of big names. Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alex Sandro are expected to be playing at Stamford Bridge in August.

Along with them, the Blues also need a new striker and Everton's Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a sensational move back to London.

Across the capital, Arsenal have been preparing themselves for a big summer. The Gunners struggled last season despite winning the FA Cup in May.

They only managed a fifth-placed finish in the league, meaning they will not be playing Champions League football next season.

Improvements, therefore, have to be made and Arsene Wenger has been targeting a number of world class players.

Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly close to joining from Lyon for a club-record fee and that news will certainly excite Gunners fans.

And, if the latest rumours are to be believed, it could get even better for Arsenal.

Lacazette may be the club's record signing for a very short time. Earlier this summer, Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with moving to the Emirates.

However, Monaco placed a price tag of over £100 million on the 18-year-old in an attempt to fend off interest.

Real Madrid were also reportedly interested and Arsenal fans began to think it would never happen.

But on Saturday, Mbappe sent social media into meltdown by removing a link to Monaco's Twitter account from his bio.

Following that, the Mirror have now suggested that Arsenal are ready to smash Monaco's set price and spend up to a huge £125 million on the Frenchman.

Wenger is also planning to use the leverage of guaranteed first team football to convince Mbappe to move to England over Spain.

If these reports are to be believed, it could be an exciting summer at the Emirates.

