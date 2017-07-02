Billed as "The Battle of Brisbane", the fight between Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao and Australian boxer Jeff Horn produced a shocker after 12 rounds of intense contest.

Pacquiao was highly favoured to retain his welterweight title going into the fight and looked like he would turn the prediction into fruition in the eyes of many, but the judges thought otherwise.

Losing on all three counts as judges Waleska Roldan, Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan scored 117-111, 115-113, 117-111, all in favour of Horn.

Article continues below

The 55,000 crowd present at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane were as surprised as the rest of us, no one was really expecting a Horn win - particularly when he looked on the ropes in the ninth.

However, boxing's only eight-division world champion, Pacquiao, accepted the defeat in an extremely classy interview where he admitted he would exercise his contractual right to a rematch against the new Aussie hero.

Article continues below

You can see the Filipino's initial reaction to his fourth loss in nine fights by watching the video below.

"That's the decision of the judges. I respect that.

"Absolutely, yes. We have a rematch clause, so no problem."

Maybe Pacquiao saw something the rest of us didn't? You would have expected him to be far angrier after such a controversial call.

Horn, on the other hand, was lost for words to describe the turn of events as he himself seemed overwhelmed by the unanimous decision of the judges.

ESPN quoted the 29-year-old saying: "I thought I was coming forward more and landing the cleaner blows. That's just my opinion."

"I don't know. I guess with the crowd behind me and all the support. I've just believed since I was young that I could do this. There's lots of thoughts going through [my mind]. I managed to get the decision. It was close."

Although, statistics of the fight provide a different picture. Pacquiao dominated right from the start as he managed 32% punch success rate (182 of 573) while the Aussie challenger amassed only 15% success (92 of 625), alongside Pac-Man landed more punches in 11 of the total 12 rounds.

The ninth round was a huge contrast to the final outcome of the bout as Pacquiao reigned supreme, turning up his aggression and outlasting Horn throughout.

Horn refused to go down but was in such a rough shape at the end referee Mark Nelson told the former Olympian that he would not allow the fight to continue if the home favourite didn't improve.

Pacquiao added: "I feel his power. He is strong.

"He was a tough opponent. I tried to knock him out in the ninth round, but he survived. In the ninth round, I thought I am going to win the fight.

"I am professional. I respect the judges. He survived that [ninth] round."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms