Football

Daniel Sturridge.

Daniel Sturridge's future at Liverpool has been decided

Football News
Daniel Sturridge must be one of the most frustrated players in England given his run of bad luck in recent years.

A runner-up in the Premier League Golden Boot race in 2013-14 with 21 goals, the Liverpool striker has struggled to keep fit in each of the following seasons.

Sturridge has since netted just 15 times in 46 top-flight appearances, highlighting the decline of a player who once looked capable of leading the Reds’ line for years to come.

Persistent injuries restricted him to playing a full 90 minutes on just three occasions in all competitions last season, none of which occurred in the Premier League.

Couple this with talk of serious interest in his services, many predict the 2016-17 season could well be his last as a Red.

Seemingly not put off by his fitness problems, Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham have been singled out as two potential destinations should Sturridge depart Anfield this summer.

His fate is largely in the hands of Jurgen Klopp, though – who has recently offered his take on what lies ahead for the England international next season.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

The Mirror reports the German is not interested in allowing Sturridge to leave given the enormous cost he believes would be required to secure an adequate replacement.

Klopp is said to have spoken to senior members of his scouting and coaching staff and concluded that selling the 27-year-old in an inflated transfer market would put them in a disadvantageous position.

Sturridge would surely fetch a handsome sum for the Reds as they prepare for their Champions League return next season, but it seems only a mammoth offer would tempt them to cash in.

ATTACKING OPTIONS

Klopp will need to hang on to all the firepower he has for next term with the Englishman being the only natural striker at his disposal.

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi have proven themselves to be useful options up front – but it's difficult to imagine the Reds achieving sustained success in domestic and European competitions without greater depth.

Liverpool fans have so far been treated to the marquee signing of Mohamed Salah this summer, but, in equal measure, they will be hoping he isn't the last.

Should Liverpool sell Sturridge this summer? Share YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Philippe Coutinho
Fernando Torres
Football
Liverpool

