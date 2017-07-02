Stephen Curry has reportedly agreed the most lucrative contract in NBA history which will see him earn $201 million over the next five years.

He qualifies for this enormous deal because of the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which allows All-NBA players and MVPs to sign supermax deals with their incumbent teams and the Dubs superstar took full advantage.

For the past four years, Curry has been on one of the cheapest contracts among all superstars, earning $44m over that time due to a deal he signed while he was struggling with injury.

Despite the huge contract and windfall coming Steph's way, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James believes the sharpshooter is still being short-changed and deserves more.

In a tweet posted by San Francisco Chronicle columnist Ann Killion, she described how the value of the Golden State Warriors has increased with Curry's rise to superstardom.

Killion stated that since Joe Lacob purchased the Warriors in 2010, the value of the franchise has risen from $450m to $2.6 billion.

LeBron replied to this by asking why the league still caps the amount players can earn, accompanied by the hashtag #JMTs (just my thoughts).

The NBA recently announced that the salary cap for the 2017-18 season has been set at $99m million, a significant increase from last year's $94m.

James is definitely making a case for himself here too but is using Curry's new deal as a perfect example of why some superstars are underpaid based on their value to their franchise and the revenue they generate.

According to LeBron, the Warriors point guard should be earning $400m over five years. ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently estimated Curry's true worth to Golden State at between $53 million and $63 million per season if there were no salary cap.

The cap is designed for parity across the league but at the moment many would argue that isn't the case at present. Steph alone is worth more than 40 percent of the cap.

Several of James' peers across the league were in agreement with him on this matter, including Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum.

Chris Mannix of The Vertical also backed King James' stance on the topic.

With the four-time MVP being the first vice-president of the National Basketball Players' Association, it'll be interesting to see if he pushes for this to be included in the next CBA.

It is certainly an interesting debate that could rumble on and divide opinions in the years to come.