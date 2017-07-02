GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Sean O'Brien's place for final test in jeopardy following 'horror' tackle on Waisake Naholo

A brilliant display by the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the second test on Saturday saw them level the series 1-1 with the scoreline 21-24 at the end of 80 minutes in Wellington.

However, the fate of Sean O'Brien remains unclear as the Irishman could miss the decisive final test on July 8, after being cited for an alleged swinging arm on Waisake Naholo.

The incident took place in the 59th minute of the match as the All Blacks winger was in possession of the ball when O'Brien appeared to make contact with his face using his right arm.

The 30-year-old Leinster star will face a hearing on Sunday for the 'horror' tackle which was initially deemed legal and not worthy of a penalty for the hosts - scroll down to see the incident.

TMO George Ayoub looked into the matter during the course of the match and adjudged in favour of the Ireland flanker with the world champions leading 18-9 at the time.

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

O'Brien was one of the star performers of the British and Irish Lions and if he is banned for the concluding contest, head coach Warren Gatland would have a tough job of finding a suitable replacement.

One option could be to move Sam Warburton to open side in order to allow Peter O'Mahony or CJ Stander to start on the blindside while another alternative would be to bring in Justin Tipuric as a straight swap.

Meanwhile, New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams will definitely be sidelined from the third Test following his red card sent-off in the 25th minute for a dangerous tackle of Lions wing Anthony Watson.

Nonetheless, an enticing encounter awaits the rugby faithful as two giants of the sport take on each other, and with a win for the visitors, would conclude a phenomenal tour for the British and Irish Lions.



Topics:
Ireland Rugby
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Scotland Rugby
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions

