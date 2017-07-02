A brilliant display by the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the second test on Saturday saw them level the series 1-1 with the scoreline 21-24 at the end of 80 minutes in Wellington.

However, the fate of Sean O'Brien remains unclear as the Irishman could miss the decisive final test on July 8, after being cited for an alleged swinging arm on Waisake Naholo.

The incident took place in the 59th minute of the match as the All Blacks winger was in possession of the ball when O'Brien appeared to make contact with his face using his right arm.

The 30-year-old Leinster star will face a hearing on Sunday for the 'horror' tackle which was initially deemed legal and not worthy of a penalty for the hosts - scroll down to see the incident.

TMO George Ayoub looked into the matter during the course of the match and adjudged in favour of the Ireland flanker with the world champions leading 18-9 at the time.

O'Brien was one of the star performers of the British and Irish Lions and if he is banned for the concluding contest, head coach Warren Gatland would have a tough job of finding a suitable replacement.

One option could be to move Sam Warburton to open side in order to allow Peter O'Mahony or CJ Stander to start on the blindside while another alternative would be to bring in Justin Tipuric as a straight swap.

Meanwhile, New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams will definitely be sidelined from the third Test following his red card sent-off in the 25th minute for a dangerous tackle of Lions wing Anthony Watson.

Nonetheless, an enticing encounter awaits the rugby faithful as two giants of the sport take on each other, and with a win for the visitors, would conclude a phenomenal tour for the British and Irish Lions.

