Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has finally decided his Arsenal future

Never before have Arsenal faced such a battle to keep so many of their star players.

Alexis Sanchez is the biggest name linked with a move away from north London, admist reports he could join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Mesut Ozil is another, though the lack of potential suitors could force the Germany international into signing a new contract.

Losing either player would be a disaster for Arsenal, but there could be even more cause for concern for Arsene Wenger on the horizon.

Spanish outlet Marca report that Hector Bellerin will tell the Gunners next week he wants to leave for, you guessed it, Barcelona.

Arsenal remain firm in their stance that Bellerin is not for sale, but should he try to force a move, they might not have much choice.

Besides, Wenger now has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to play at right wing-back, so Bellerin leaving wouldn't be so bad, right? Wrong.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a fourth Arsenal player potentially heading for the exit door, despite enjoying undoubtedly his best season at the Emirates Stadium since joining in 2011.

Arsenal v Reading - EFL Cup Fourth Round

It's a lack of game time that the Ox is unhappy with, which has seen him linked with a shock move up north to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Arsenal fans have grown to adore the 23-year-old and now, according to the Times' Jonathan Northcroft, he's come to a final decision on his future.

And it's bad news. Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected a lucrative contract extension at Arsenal not because of the money, but because he wants guaranteed minutes.

He's now planning on running down the remaining 12 months on his current deal and leaving next season for free, most likely for Liverpool.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The England international is keen on working with Klopp because of his track record of developing attacking players, but realises a move this summer might not be possible.

Wenger is now at serious risk of losing some of his most important players, which is why he's pushing to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club-record fee.

There are also reports that Arsenal's manager is preparing a staggering second bid for Kylian Mbappe worth £125 million, but it's ultimately all speculation.

