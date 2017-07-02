GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jeff Horn incredibly calls out Floyd Mayweather after upsetting Manny Pacquaio

Jeff Horn called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. after he scored a unanimous-decision win over Manny Pacquiao on Saturday night in what was a truly historic victory by the Australian underdog.

Many experts and pundits had scored the bout in Pacquiao's favour and yet Horn was awarded the victory by the judges and crowned the new WBO welterweight champion.

And after picking up the biggest scalp of his career, the 29-year-old Australian is already eyeing up another huge opponent.

During a post-fight interview in the ring broadcast live on ESPN, Horn called out Mayweather.

"One quick thing first," he said - scroll down to see the video. "This is just having a bit of a dig overseas to Floyd Mayweather that this is no joke. Which one does he want: the walking stick or the gloves? Come have a real fight."

Mayweather, of course, has a fight of his own to focus on as he prepares for an August 26 showdown against Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Horn may also have another matchup to consider before he can dream about stepping in the ring against the undefeated pound-for-pound king.

Specifically, the new WBO welterweight champion sounds like he will have to first entertain another bout against Pacquiao, since the Filipino can exercise a rematch clause in their fight contract by virtue of Saturday's loss.

Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn

When asked if he was interested in duking it out with Horn again, Pacquiao didn't hesitate to commit. "Absolutely, yes," he said, and therefore surely he will want to avenge his shock defeat.

However, for now, the whole of the boxing world will be looking to the huge occasion in Las Vegas, which will see Conor McGregor take a step into the unknown, and fight it out against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Horn can only have to sit and watch, and hope that after this fight Mayweather has a desire to go one more, although at this early stage, it looks an unlikely prospect.

