The Golden State Warriors and Andre Iguodala have agreed terms on a three-year $48 million contract which will see the free agent remain in the Bay Area.

With the frenzy of free agency over the past 24 hours, reporters across the States are clamouring for news of who signs where in a bid to break the news first.

Unfortunately, they were all beaten to the punch for this particular story as Iguodala took it upon himself to share the scoop.

The two-time champion hilariously took to Twitter to announce his renewed deal with the Warriors and get it out before some highly regarded news breakers such as Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay...." he wrote.

Iggy has always been known to have a good sense of humour and amid the drama and thirst for news over free agency on social media, it was delivered perfectly.

The All-Star's tweet sailed across the timeline ahead of those from Wojnarowski, The Vertical's Shams Charania and USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick.

Some notable reporters had fun with the tweet, however.

The return of the 33-year-old will come as a huge boost to the Warriors as he is one of the important and influential members of the team.

He has played an integral part in the team's success in recent years ever since he arrived as a free agent in 2013.

With the offensive weapons they have at their disposal, Iguodala's defensive prowess is a valuable asset for the Dubs and locking him down for another three years was a priority for them this offseason.

The threat of the small forward leaving was real as he'd arranged meetings with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, who were all prepared to offer him multi-year deals.

It was always highly unlikely that the veteran swingman would leave the team with which he has won two championships and a Finals MVP honour in 2015.

In terms of the Oakland-based franchise, this deal, coupled with the supermax contract offered to Steph Curry and the projected $31.8m salary that Kevin Durant will command next season, they will have $130m in guaranteed contracts.

If they fill the remainder of their roster with minimum contracts, their total salaries will be $137.7m, with a luxury tax bill of $40.2m.

This is the price they have to pay to keep a championship-winning squad together.