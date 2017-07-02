Boxing trainer, commentator and occasional loose-unit Teddy Atlas nearly blew a gasket after Australia's Jeff Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane on Sunday.

Horn earned a unanimous decision win over the Filipino legend, but Atlas, who was commentating for ESPN, wasn't having a bar of it.

Speaking just minutes after the controversial decision was read out at Suncorp Stadium, Atlas said Horn's win was akin to awarding participation prizes.

"It reminds me of that practise look, I’m not gonna mince words that stupid practise in the States where some idiot decided to give trophies to everybody just for a good effort," Atlas said.

"Instead of saying a guy won, a guy lost and you deal with it. You learn. It’s part of growing up, it’s a part of life."

"But they give everybody a trophy. That’s what they did tonight. They gave a trophy a win to Horn, the local kid, for trying hard. You’re not supposed to get it for trying hard. You’re supposed to get it for winning!"

"I thought Pacquiao won the fight if you go by the real rules, the Marquess of Queensberry rules. Who lands the cleaner punches."

Atlas' mood had not improved when he was given the opportunity to interview both fighters ringside.

And never one to mince his words, he told the victor exactly what he thought. However, keep your eyes on Pacquiao to the left of shot.

"Congratulations. Great effort. I thought you lost, but great effort," Atlas told Horn. Meanwhile Pacquiao can't help but let out a smile and laugh.

It would indicate Pacquiao agrees with Atlas' theory and a rematch could well be on the cards.

Fans too must have been surprised at Atlas' direct approach towards Horn, as most pundits usually keep their controversial views to themselves when interviewing sports stars.

Yet clearly Atlas was so angered with the outcome, that he wasn't afraid to hold back, and he completely let loose.

