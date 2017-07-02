GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Manny Pacquiao's brilliant reaction when Horn is told he should have lost

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Boxing trainer, commentator and occasional loose-unit Teddy Atlas nearly blew a gasket after Australia's Jeff Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane on Sunday.

Horn earned a unanimous decision win over the Filipino legend, but Atlas, who was commentating for ESPN, wasn't having a bar of it.

Speaking just minutes after the controversial decision was read out at Suncorp Stadium, Atlas said Horn's win was akin to awarding participation prizes.

Article continues below

"It reminds me of that practise look, I’m not gonna mince words that stupid practise in the States where some idiot decided to give trophies to everybody just for a good effort," Atlas said.

"Instead of saying a guy won, a guy lost and you deal with it. You learn. It’s part of growing up, it’s a part of life."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

"But they give everybody a trophy. That’s what they did tonight. They gave a trophy a win to Horn, the local kid, for trying hard. You’re not supposed to get it for trying hard. You’re supposed to get it for winning!"

"I thought Pacquiao won the fight if you go by the real rules, the Marquess of Queensberry rules. Who lands the cleaner punches."

Atlas' mood had not improved when he was given the opportunity to interview both fighters ringside.

And never one to mince his words, he told the victor exactly what he thought. However, keep your eyes on Pacquiao to the left of shot.

"Congratulations. Great effort. I thought you lost, but great effort," Atlas told Horn. Meanwhile Pacquiao can't help but let out a smile and laugh.

p1bk1e443n16to1hiu1u291llielk9.jpg

It would indicate Pacquiao agrees with Atlas' theory and a rematch could well be on the cards. 

Fans too must have been surprised at Atlas' direct approach towards Horn, as most pundits usually keep their controversial views to themselves when interviewing sports stars. 

Yet clearly Atlas was so angered with the outcome, that he wasn't afraid to hold back, and he completely let loose.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again