Football

Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger drop major Chelsea hints on Instagram

Football News
It's been an uncharacteristically quiet summer for Chelsea on the transfer front - where signings are concerned anyway.

Since being crowned 2016/17 Premier League champions, the Blues have only signed one player: Willy Cabellero on a free transfer from Manchester City.

As for departures, Antonio Conte has been very busy, having sold Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth for a combined £30 million, and Juan Cuadrado to Juventus for £17.3 million.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) and Dominic Solanke (Liverpool) have also been sold, while John Terry's contract has expired.

Conte's intentions were clearly to tidy up his squad before bringing in new faces and according to the Telegraph, he's about to spend £125 million on three defensive players.

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is the first, with a £35 million deal between Chelsea and the Ligue 1 champions close to being finalised.

Antonio Rudiger of Roma is another target set to join the Blues after agreeing a £30 million move, while negotiations for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro will begin next week.

Chelsea fans are understandably excited about signing the trio and now Bakayoko and Rudiger have dropped massive hints that they're on their way.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

Social media activity can be very deceiving when it comes to the futures of footballers, but on this occasion, all signs suggest the pair will become Chelsea players in the coming days.

Chelsea unveiled their brand new Nike kits for the 2017/18 season on Saturday using some rather bizarre marketing campaigns.

The initial reveal was somewhat underwhelming, but then they released a video of 2D from Gorillaz showing off the home strip alongside David Luiz (see below).

Nike soon got involved by posting a picture of 2D and Luiz, which Bakayoko and Rudiger both 'liked'. Check out the screenshots below for confirmation.

p1bk1cpufq1luj1aqtvq21i9210dl9.jpg

It's easy to see where Bakayoko and Rudiger will fit into Chelsea's 3-4-3 system, with the former expected to partner N'Golo Kante in midfield.

Nemanja Matic is set to join Manchester United this summer, while Cesc Fabregas was used as a bit-part player under Conte last season.

As for Rudiger, the 24-year-old will face competition for places in defence but most likely replace captain Gary Cahill, who is the weakest out of Chelsea's current centre-back trio.

Topics:
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
AS Roma
AS Monaco

