Chelsea have already been involved in some interesting transfer activity this summer despite not yet pulling off any major deals.

The reigning Premier League champions have made just the one free signing in Willy Caballero from Manchester City as an understudy to Thibaut Courtois.

He replaces Asmir Begovic – who joins Juan Cuadrado, Nathan Ake, Christian Atsu, Bertrand Traore and Dominic Solanke on the list of Chelsea departures since the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

While the Blues have collected a cool £60 million from their dealings in recent weeks, plenty of Chelsea fans have taken umbrage to seeing a host promising talents leave the club.

Most recent managers of the west London club have favoured buying world-class players over nurturing youngsters, and the Stamford Bridge faithful seem to be growing tired of it.

This approach has long been criticised by fans of rival clubs – not least since the expensive re-signing of Nemanja Matic in 2014 and talk of Romelu Lukaku following suit gathering momentum.

Even Chelsea supporters are now seeing the downside of big-money signings – and John Terry’s departure has compounded their yearning for an academy graduate to cut it at the highest level.

But unfortunately for them, the youth clear-out may well be set to continue.

ESPN reports Nathaniel Chalobah has caught the interest of Leicester, Swansea and Watford as he considers his future at the club.

The Sun recently claimed the midfielder will turn down a contract extension unless Antonio Conte guarantees him more playing time for the upcoming season.

The Blues are understood to be eager to tie down Chalobah – who joined the Blues at the age of 11 – as he enters the final year of his current deal.

FIRST-TEAM PROSPECTS

Last season the 22-year-old made 15 appearances in all competitions including one Premier League start, albeit against Watford after Chelsea had already wrapped up the title.

It would seem natural for the talented midfielder to be afforded greater involvement next term, but the imminent arrival of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko casts serious doubt over that now.

Given their reaction to seeing the back of Ake, Traore and Solanke recently, Chelsea fans would surely prefer Chalobah to fight for his place at the Bridge.

But if Conte is unwilling to promise him regular first-team minutes, Chalobah’s decision might be made for him.

