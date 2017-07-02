GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

.

Lions fans are outraged at the NZ Herald's Maro Itoje match rating

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Saturday, the Lions did the unthinkable, they beat the best team in the world, possibly the best team in world sport, and by doing so they levelled the series 1-1 with one game to play.

Key to this incredible victory was Maro Itoje, who after a couple of handling errors early on, soon found his rhythm in the game, and turned out to be one the key cogs in the set piece for the Lions.

Particularly in the second half, Itoje was simply everywhere on the pitch, from cleaning out a ruck, to managing the maul, to thumping All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett.

Article continues below

When his England teammate Courtney Lawes came on, the two second rows were in tandem in destroying anyone who came their way. Both players made significant carries and were causing havoc for the 14 men of New Zealand.

It is remarkable to think that Itoje was not included in the starting line up for the first Test, where the Lions lost 30-15. Many saw the Saracens star as one of the Lions' best players and a certain starter for all three matches.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Yet clearly the New Zealand Herald were watching a different game on Saturday, as they gave Itoje an astonishing 4/10 for his performance in the second Test.

The same paper also caught the eye earlier this week when their front page was a picture of Warren Gatland as a clown but it would appear they have been the ones made to look foolish.

Both during and long after the match, many fans were singing "Oh Maro Itoje" showing their love for the English lock so as you would expect, there has been a fair amount of backlash to the Herald's verdict. Here's how the Lions fans have reacted on Twitter:

Itoje will now though be focusing on the final test match in Auckland next weekend, which will be the series decider. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions
Owen Farrell

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again