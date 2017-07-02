On Saturday, the Lions did the unthinkable, they beat the best team in the world, possibly the best team in world sport, and by doing so they levelled the series 1-1 with one game to play.

Key to this incredible victory was Maro Itoje, who after a couple of handling errors early on, soon found his rhythm in the game, and turned out to be one the key cogs in the set piece for the Lions.

Particularly in the second half, Itoje was simply everywhere on the pitch, from cleaning out a ruck, to managing the maul, to thumping All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett.

When his England teammate Courtney Lawes came on, the two second rows were in tandem in destroying anyone who came their way. Both players made significant carries and were causing havoc for the 14 men of New Zealand.

It is remarkable to think that Itoje was not included in the starting line up for the first Test, where the Lions lost 30-15. Many saw the Saracens star as one of the Lions' best players and a certain starter for all three matches.

Yet clearly the New Zealand Herald were watching a different game on Saturday, as they gave Itoje an astonishing 4/10 for his performance in the second Test.

The same paper also caught the eye earlier this week when their front page was a picture of Warren Gatland as a clown but it would appear they have been the ones made to look foolish.

Both during and long after the match, many fans were singing "Oh Maro Itoje" showing their love for the English lock so as you would expect, there has been a fair amount of backlash to the Herald's verdict. Here's how the Lions fans have reacted on Twitter:

Itoje will now though be focusing on the final test match in Auckland next weekend, which will be the series decider.

