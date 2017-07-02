In what has been a crazy offseason in the NBA, Paul George's trade from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder is definitely among the biggest and most significant.

Pairing PG13 with Russell Westbrook will improve OKC hugely next season and the prospect of seeing the superstar duo together has fans in Oklahoma City very excited.

But the Thunder's gain is Indiana's loss, so spare a thought for the fans in Nap Town who have lost their star and are likely heading for a rebuilding phase.

That's certainly what George did after hearing the news of his departure from Indianapolis as he took to Instagram to thank the fans for the years he enjoyed in the city since being drafted by the organisation in 2010.

It was a classy post by the All-NBA player after the Indy fans stuck with him through the ups and downs, including a horrific leg break.

The 27-year-old informed the Pacers that he wouldn't be signing an extension to stay and would become a free agent in 2018, which left the franchise with no choice but to trade him to get something in return.

The deal they accepted, however, has been widely criticised across the league as it doesn't represent much value for them considering they gave up one of the best players in the game.

The Pacers acquired Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis and gave away a four-time All-Star in the prime of his career.

George's desire to join the Los Angeles Lakers and the uncertainty of whether he would commit to any team that traded for him ultimately put many teams off from making an offer.

However, it has been reported that Indiana turned down a three-team trade proposal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.

According to The Undefeated's Mike Wise, the Cavs and Nuggets agreed on a trade that would've sent Kevin Love to Denver, PG to Cleveland and Gary Harris to Indiana.

But apparently, that offer was turned down by Pacers general manager Kevin Prithcrad, who decided the deal with OKC was the best on the table.

There's no telling how Pacers fans will treat George when he returns to Bankers Life Fieldhouse as an opposing player, but his nice message should soften the blow a little bit.

He gave everything to the franchise during his seven years but with Indiana unable to compete with the top teams in the league, in George's eyes it's the right time for this marriage to come to an end.