Most fans will agree that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to boost their squad after what happened last season in the NBA Finals.

Suffering a 4-1 series defeat to the Golden State Warriors shows the team has a lot of work to do if they want to win another NBA Championship. Their route to the Finals may be considered easy through the Eastern Conference, but unless they put together a team that can compete with the Warriors superteam, they won't be winning any more titles anytime soon.

Over the past couple of seasons, the franchise's top player, LeBron James, has played a pivotal role in the team's signing of free agents, most notably Kevin Love. However, according to reports, that is all about to change.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin has reported that the four-time MVP will be taking a hands-off approach in the recruit of free agents to the Cavaliers this summer, which is unlike previous years where he has been at the forefront in deciding who the team goes after.

Cleveland could definitely use his help in recruiting if they are going to challenge the Warriors' superteam of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson next season, but there are actually some good reasons as to why James has suddenly decided to take a back seat and let front office do all the work.

First of all, considering the 32-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer, his future with the franchise is not guaranteed, so why should he help the team recruit a roster that he could be playing against in the future? Sure, James will still have the ambition to win the title next season, and fresh players would help that cause, but this could be in the back of his mind.

Another reason why the four-time MVP will be taking a hands-off approach in the recruit of free agents to the Cavaliers this summer is due to the fact the team has almost no trade assets outside of their star players, and no cap room to work with. This makes the pursuit of free agents very difficult.

More than likely, James will stay and sign a new deal with the Cavaliers next offseason, despite the Los Angeles Lakers rumors, so the team will most probably be doing everything they can to encourage him to still play a role in the recruitment of free agents.