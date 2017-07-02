Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Report: LeBron James won't be actively involved in Cavaliers' free agent recruitment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Most fans will agree that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to boost their squad after what happened last season in the NBA Finals.

Suffering a 4-1 series defeat to the Golden State Warriors shows the team has a lot of work to do if they want to win another NBA Championship. Their route to the Finals may be considered easy through the Eastern Conference, but unless they put together a team that can compete with the Warriors superteam, they won't be winning any more titles anytime soon.

Over the past couple of seasons, the franchise's top player, LeBron James, has played a pivotal role in the team's signing of free agents, most notably Kevin Love. However, according to reports, that is all about to change.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin has reported that the four-time MVP will be taking a hands-off approach in the recruit of free agents to the Cavaliers this summer, which is unlike previous years where he has been at the forefront in deciding who the team goes after.

Cleveland could definitely use his help in recruiting if they are going to challenge the Warriors' superteam of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson next season, but there are actually some good reasons as to why James has suddenly decided to take a back seat and let front office do all the work.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

First of all, considering the 32-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer, his future with the franchise is not guaranteed, so why should he help the team recruit a roster that he could be playing against in the future? Sure, James will still have the ambition to win the title next season, and fresh players would help that cause, but this could be in the back of his mind.

Another reason why the four-time MVP will be taking a hands-off approach in the recruit of free agents to the Cavaliers this summer is due to the fact the team has almost no trade assets outside of their star players, and no cap room to work with. This makes the pursuit of free agents very difficult. 

More than likely, James will stay and sign a new deal with the Cavaliers next offseason, despite the Los Angeles Lakers rumors, so the team will most probably be doing everything they can to encourage him to still play a role in the recruitment of free agents.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Topics:
Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
LeBron James

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again