Kevin Owens reveals Seth Rollins' hilarious reaction to his epic RAW debut

When you’re talking about the best NXT call-ups in history, it’s hard to look past Kevin Owens.

Obviously, there have been brilliant and shocking ones that have taken place, such as The Shield making their debut while you simply have to put Nexus into the conversation as well – even if their NXT was slightly different to the one we’re used to seeing now.

OWENS' DEBUT

Owens, though, dominated early on in his NXT career where it didn’t take him long to capture the NXT Championship by defeating Sami Zayn. So, it didn’t look likely that he’d be on the main roster right away as he’d still have so much to do on WWE’s third brand.

However, WWE opted to pull the trigger and have The Prizefighter answer John Cena’s United States Championship open challenge; which surprised many. Instead of challenging him on the spot, Owens hit a huge Pop-Up Powerbomb before they faced off in the coming weeks during their brilliant feud.

Only one person on Monday Night RAW knew that was happening it seems, as Owens revealed he told Seth Rollins backstage before he was set to go out and has shared The Kingslayer’s priceless reaction to finding out his debut would come in a segment with Cena.

Speaking on The Kevin Owens Story, the current US Champion said: “When I went and put on my gear and I go sit at catering, eating in my gear and Seth Rollins sits down next to me. He’s like, ‘Hey, so you’re in your gear now.’

ROLLINS' REACTION

“And it’s funny because months earlier, a couple of days after I won the NXT title, they had RAW in Orlando. So, we went backstage, the NXT crew, and I remember talking to Seth there and Seth – at that point, now I’m the NXT Champion but even before that, like when Seth heard I was getting a tryout, he’s like, ‘Man, that’s amazing, you’re getting a tryout.’

“Seth had always been very vocal to me about how he didn’t think I would get the look for the WWE if I didn’t change things, if I didn’t get in better shape and I didn’t change my look. ‘So, you’re getting a tryout, good for you.’”

Rollins then admitted he told Owens the company wouldn’t give him a shot with the way he looked and might not get the opportunities he wanted.

Owens continued: “Then here I am, I’m sitting at catering, Seth sits down next to me and he sees I’m in my gear and he goes, ‘What are you doing tonight?’

“’Well, I’m debuting.’ He’s eating a steak, I say I’m debuting [gives a funny look] … ‘Get out!’ I was like no…’unbelievable’ [continues cutting steak].

“He was cutting, so he goes, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s cutting, and I’m doing this because it's important. I go, ‘Uh, well…I’m starting with [John] Cena.’ Throws his things up, there’s still steak on the fork, just goes flying in catering, makes a scene like everybody’s...‘What?’ And he was just staring at me like…that’s it.”

It sounds like nobody could quite believe that someone who many thought wouldn’t get a chance ended up debuting against the very best. Plus, seeing Rollins throw his steak in the air would have been a hilarious sight.

