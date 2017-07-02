Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

There's no doubt that Roman Reigns is the future of the WWE and the face of the company. This is his yard now.

The Big Dog looks set to take complete dominance of the yard later this summer, as he is rumored to square off against Brock Lesnar in the middle of the ring at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

The following year at WrestleMania 34, speculation has suggested he could be main eventing his fourth WrestleMania in a row and face John Cena inside the squared circle for the first time in singles competition. However, he is calling out another WWE legend for a match first.

A rematch, to be exact.

At a WWE Live Event in Singapore, the three-time WWE Champion took the microphone in the middle of the ring and delivered a promo, challenging The Undertaker to a rematch of their WrestleMania 33 clash earlier this year.

Reigns sparked a possible return of The Deadman in his promo, which you can see below, by saying: "If the Deadman wants to fight The Big Dog, he knows exactly where to find him."

Reigns and The Undertaker battled against one another in the main event of WrestleMania 33 earlier this year in April, with the former Shield member coming out on top. This would later turn out to be 'Taker's last match in the WWE before retirement.

The Phenom signified his retirement by leaving his iconic hat, coat, and gloves in the middle of the ring before walking back up the ramp to the back. Fans in attendance at WrestleMania chanted 'Thank you, Taker' as a sign of gratitude towards the WWE legend for his work for the company.

However, could Reigns' recent promo mean The Undertaker isn't done with the WWE just yet? Perhaps, but it's worth remembering that this is just at a live show, not on Monday Night RAW.

We'll have to wait and see if anything comes of it this week on RAW, but fans will definitely be grasping to any hope of possibly seeing The Deadman wrestle once more in the WWE.

