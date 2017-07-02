There's something a little tragic about Wayne Rooney's current state at Manchester United.

Remember the days when Eric Cantona retired at 30 and went out on a high?

Most fans want to remember Rooney for the legendary player he once was, not the bit-part bench warmer he's become over the last year or so.

The 31-year-old still enjoyed some special moments last season, helping United to both the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

And of course, his late equaliser against Stoke saw him surpass Sir Bobby Charlton's record as the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

However, the time is fast approaching when he needs to make a decision.

No-one, perhaps not even the United skipper himself, knows exactly where he'll be next term.

For all the speculation surrounding his future, it's by no means guaranteed he'll leave Old Trafford, where he's been since 2004.

How much can he earn?

The Sun seem to think that money is at the heart of the matter.

It's claimed the former England captain will be offered a "golden goodbye" of £10million.

The striker-turned-midfielder could turn that down, though, and activate an option to extend his stay by another 12 months - in which case he would earn closer to £30million.

This suggestion seems a little harsh. Maybe Rooney actually wants to stay at United for footballing reasons and doesn't fancy the prospect of playing for Stoke or West Ham - or God forbid, moving to the Chinese Super League.

All the same, whatever he does decide will admittedly have financial implications.

Jose Mourinho can't be that desperate to get rid of him, as it's always useful to have someone with such experience and prestige who can inspire younger players in the dressing room.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, has expressed concerns that it will create uncertainty, with Mourinho's men beginning their pre-season tour of America in just a week's time.

"I am surprised it [Rooney's future] has not been dealt with," Neville told the BBC.

"You don't want that speculation to hang over a pre-season because every single press conference and media session will be clogged up with the issue of whether he is staying or going."

