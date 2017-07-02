GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Andy Murray.

Andy Murray responds to claims his injury will ruin Wimbledon title defence

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andy Murray has carried a unique kind of pressure on his shoulders since earning the world No. 1 ranking in November last year.

The Scot is no stranger to having millions of people yearning for him to do his homeland proud and has delivered on virtually every objective put to him.

Murray has so far endured one of the most trying years of his career in 2017, though.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old managed to reach the semi-final at Roland Garros after bundling out of the Australia Open fourth round despite playing notably below his best for much of the season.

Injury and fitness have significantly contributed to this lapse in form, leading many to question whether he can retain his Wimbledon crown.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Kevin Owens reveals Seth Rollins' hilarious reaction to his epic RAW debut

Kevin Owens reveals Seth Rollins' hilarious reaction to his epic RAW debut

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Murray – who pulled out of two exhibition matches last week – has been seen limping through training sessions ahead of his opening match against Alexander Bublik at the All England Club on Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion seems all but unable to produce a decent title defence, prompting him to explain what he thinks of his chances at the tournament.

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

"I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches," Murray said, as per the BBC.

"If I feel like I am today, I'd be delighted and have no issues getting through.

"If necessary, I can take some anti-inflammatories if my hip flares up. Hopefully that's not the case.

"I've had hip problems since I was very young," he added.

"It's not something new to me. It's just been very sore the last few weeks."

PROGRESS

Murray – who has never faced his first-round opponent in Bublik – says his injury isn't severe enough to hinder his prospects of advancing deep into the tournament.

"The last few days have been very good," he said.

"Practice each day has got a little bit better. It's been slightly stop-start preparations. But each day I've felt better.

"A little bit like at the French Open, where maybe I didn't come in as well-prepared, I still found a way with each match to feel a bit better, and built confidence each day.

"So, you know, I'm hoping that's the case here.”

Not much has gone the way of Murray in 2017, but a convincing win on Monday would do a lot to begin turning things around.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wimbledon
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again