John Cena is set to make his return to WWE on the July 4 episode of SmackDown LIVE, and it has fans wondering what could be in store for the 16-time world champion when he’s back.

To make matters even more interesting, Cena has been advertised as a free agent which means he’s free to appear on SmackDown or Monday Night RAW; hinting that he could have numerous feuds with stars from either brand.

RETURN MATCHES?

Plus, he’d clearly help with the ratings too as he’s still such a massive name.

Now, WWE.com has published an article which hints at six huge matches Cena could have when he makes his return, and they’re all opponent he’s never faced before.

The first is obvious, and it seems as if WWE is quietly preparing us for it as they’ve listed Cena vs. Roman Reigns as a match we could see.

There have been plenty of rumours that WWE is shifting The Big Dog vs. Brock Lesnar to SummerSlam, which will allow them to have Reigns battle Cena at WrestleMania 34 instead. Plus, Cena has already hinted on Twitter that he’s down to prove the yard doesn’t belong to Reigns just yet.

OTHER HUGE MATCHES

There was also speculation that WrestleMania 33 could feature a match between Cena and Samoa Joe, something which never came to fruition.

It’s another match that has been teased, as WWE also took to their YouTube channel to show the history the two share as they started out in the wrestling business together, before taking different paths to get to the stage they’re at today.

Joe is a perfect heel for this feud, and if he can somehow take the Universal title from Lesnar then perhaps Cena has the perfect target in mind.

The article also suggests we could finally see Cena battle Finn Balor, as the only on-screen altercation they’ve had was at Beast in the East when Cena congratulated him on becoming NXT Champion.

Balor is trying to, once again, get to the top of the red brand and needs a massive victory under his belt to do that. With Cena now a free agent and free to move between brands, a feud between both men could be something that fans are highly invested in.

Plus, can Cena reign supreme when Balor brings out The Demon?

When Cena departed earlier this year, reports suggested that WWE brought up Shinsuke Nakamura to replace him as the face of the brand – so it’s only natural that they collide to see who the face really is.

Cena is also able to have amazing matches with the best of them, and this could be one the fans are talking about for years to come.

Cena also has a long history of overcoming giants, or at least when the odds are stacked again him. Right now, giants don’t come bigger than Braun Strowman.

The Monster Amongst Men currently has his hands full with Reigns, but if he continues to steamroll through the opposition then it could come down to Cena who may try his luck at halting his dominance.

Finally, if Cena is making a return then his run would be incomplete without at least attempting to capture world title number 17.

He’s had run-ins with Jinder Mahal in the past, but perhaps even Cena would never have thought that The Modern Day Maharaja would be the one he needs to get past to accomplish that record-breaking feat.

They’re all intriguing scenarios, and they could all take place at some point down the line.

