Arsenal papered over a lot of cracks with their FA Cup win in May.

Gunners fans enjoyed a good day out at Wembley, but it didn't distract from the fact that their overall season was disappointing.

Not only did they finish below Spurs for the first time in Arsene Wenger's reign, all the more crucially, they'll be playing Europa League football next term having missed out on the top four.

Their demise is likely to have a knock-on effect when it comes to keeping hold of players, too.

Arsene Wenger may be happy to stay forever, but that doesn't mean the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will.

Neither has signed a new deal to extend the 12 months remaining on their current contracts.

It remains to be seen whether Ozil will leave, but the likelihood of keeping Sanchez seems pretty remote.

The Chilean scored 30 goals and provided 13 assists last season. Quite simply, he was the beating heart of a lacklustre Arsenal side, and he made no secret of his frustrations.

The 28-year-old wants to win trophies on a regular basis, and who can blame him.

His hefty price tag, believed to be around £50million, is proving a deterrent to some of his suitors, but Manchester City should have no problem matching that.

Could Arsenal be tempted?

Wenger would be mad to let his prize asset join a Premier League rivals, hence why he would prefer to sell Sanchez to a foreign club like Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, the Daily Mail suggest there are two circumstances which could force Arsenal to accept any potential bids from City.

Arsenal may be in a stronger financial position than they were when they first built the Emirates, but they would need to recoup funds if they were able to sign £100million-rated Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

That's probably on a level with 'if-pigs-fly'. The other factor that could influence Wenger, however, is if Pep Guardiola were to offer Sergio Aguero in return.

The rise of Gabriel Jesus at City has put the Argentine's future in some doubt, as the Sky Blues often operate with a lone striker.

With 20 league goals last season, the two-time title winner would go some way towards replacing Sanchez.

And having seen Robin van Persie join Manchester United in 2012, City will be confident they can still coax Arsenal into selling to a rival.

