How did it all go so wrong for Joe Hart so quickly?

The England international goalkeeper has been the last line of defence en route to a pair of Premier League titles for Manchester City during his career, but the arrival of Pep Guardiola changed all of that.

When the Spaniard took the reigns in the summer of 2016, he promptly decided that Hart wasn't comfortable enough with the ball at his feet and opted to bring in Chilean stopper Claudio Bravo instead.

Article continues below

As a result, Hart would embark on a loan move to Serie A club Torino that provided mixed results.

Now, the 30-year-old is on the lookout for a new club and it seems as though the Premier League is his preferred destination.

Article continues below

Ironically, after seemingly missing out on Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina thanks to the club's pricey valuation of a 'keeper at that age, Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is to turn his attentions to Hart.

Benitez is said to be frustrated with Newcastle's lack of activity in the market and Hart, who is still England's number one, is definitely available.

The only slight issue revolves around the fee. Reports suggest City want close to £20 million for their exiled 'keeper, but Newcastle are unlikely to go that high to grab the former Shrewsbury man.

“I would love to give you a poker-face answer, but I've got nothing at the moment,” said Hart. “People are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focused on international duty. Come Tuesday night, I don't know how everyone else finishes, but after that is when conversations can be had and people can start being real.

Speaking after England's draw with Scotland in June, Hart said: “I’d love to be withholding information about my future, but I don’t have the information to withhold. My personal situation is interesting and patience is going to have to be the key. I’m lucky that I’ve got this great distraction of being involved with my country and then we will see.

“It’s a strange world the goalkeeping world. You look at some of the top teams in the world that have got the best strikers and they are looking to buy another top striker.

“But if you have got a top goalkeeper, you are not often looking to buy another goalkeeper. It’s a game of chess and my situation is different to everyone else’s, and we are going wait and see how it plays out.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms