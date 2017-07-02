Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has once again asked for rumours surrounding the team's future in the sport to stop.

This is the second time this season that Wolff has felt the need to put a halt to talk of their imminent departure from Formula One, and again it's on the back of comments by Channel 4 pundit, and former F1 Team owner, Eddie Jordan.

The fresh speculation has come about after the revelation of a Chinese consortium looking to enter Formula One, and Jordan believes that a large offer from such a place could see the team change hands once again.

Article continues below

Brackley, where Mercedes-AMG is based, has previously been the home of BAR (British American Racing), Honda, and Brawn GP, and Jordan believes that it could change hands once again in 2018, repeating his comments from after the Monaco GP.

Wolff, however, is still adamant that Jordan is wrong, and appears to be losing his patience with the comments.

Article continues below

"I told him I'm ready for any banter," said Wolff, as per Autosport. "But for me, I stop laughing when it's about making jokes on the back of 1500 employees that care about their future."

"And I said it in an interview with him, that this is a too serious a topic for me. We are not leaving F1, none of our sponsors is leaving F1, we are pretty happy where we are. And he should just stop putting these rumours - fake news - out in the world."

So that should be the end of that then, right?

Wrong. With Eddie Jordan involved, this little feud was never going to blow over quietly.

Jordan has since responded to the comments and is sticking by what he said despite the rebuttal of Mercedes and Wolff.

"I've never said they will pull out," Jordan told Autosport.

"I've said Mercedes are in the business for marketing and technical reasons, they are not in the business of love. And they will go when it suits them."

The former owner of Jordan GP went on to explain his thought process, again using his own experience as a team boss.

"I don't think I said what the right time is." he said, "What I said is 2018 is when the contracts with UBS and Petronas run out. I can understand why he's angry with that, but that's not my concern. That's life. It's going to come out sometime. If I say it, I'm convinced."

"Look at it the other way. He's talking about 1500 people, I'm talking about thousands and thousands of shareholders. Having been on many boards, the board members are the people who will make that decision. In my opinion they will do what suits the company best."

"If they can find that the return for the investment is no longer justified, they're gone - gone as a works team. Where do you think Mercedes came from? And where's Toyota gone? They'll keep the engine department, that's for sure."

Meanwhile, a Mercedes spokesman said that Jordan's belief that contracts with their major sponsors was "simply wrong".

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms