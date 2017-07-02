One of the biggest free agents in the NBA this offseason is Gordon Hayward, and it seems like every single team in the league is after him.

The former Utah Jazz star had an incredible 2017, which contributed towards his rise in popularity. Last season, the 27-year-old averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and played on average 34.5 minutes.

This was enough to name the small forward an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2017, and his performances improved as the Jazz entered the playoffs. Across 11 games, he averaged 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists after 11 games played.

It's no wonder then that so many teams are fighting over his signature, with the Jazz, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics all being considered front-runners for him. He's already had his meeting with the Heat on Saturday, and he is expected to have a meeting with the Celtics today, before another meeting with the Jazz on Monday.

In the meantime, however, while Hayward makes his important decision that will shape his future in the NBA, there has been a little bit of an emoji war going on between all of the three teams interested in acquiring the unrestricted free agent's services.

Jazz's Rudy Gobert attempted to convince Hayward to stay in Utah through a series of emoji on Twitter, calling Miami trash, saying Boston is poo, while the Jazz is the top prize he could go for.

This caused a response from a representative of the Celtics, in the form of Isaiah Thomas. The two-time NBA All-Star responded to Gobert's tweet by tweeting out his own emojis showing how many championships each team had won throughout history.

Boston has the most, of course, with 17, followed by the Heat with three, while the Jazz currently has zero.

Not to be outdone, Miami's Hassan Whiteside gave the Heat a voice in the discussion by showing through emojis as well how many championships had been won by each team in the last 17 years. All three of the Heats' titles have come in that period, while the Celtics won one, and Utah still has zero.

It seems as though Hayward has a lot to think about over the next couple of days while he comes to a decision about his NBA future, and if he can make sense of all these emoji tweets, hopefully, it can help him pick a team.