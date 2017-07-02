Ever since the saga involving DeAndre Jordan's on-off free agency move to the Dallas Mavericks several years ago, the use of emojis during this period by NBA players has become a common theme.

During Jordan's famous u-turn on the Mavericks - where he eventually opted to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after initially agreeing a deal with Dallas - Clippers contingent Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick famously took to Twitter to post emojis of how they were getting to the center's house for a meeting to convince him to stay.

A few years on, it appears that trend is becoming something of a tradition during free agency with more players weighing in.

With Gordon Hayward being arguably the highest profile free agent currently on the market, there is unsurprisingly a clamour for his signature.

After opting out of his contract, the 27-year-old is holding meetings with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz before he decides where his future lies.

To give him a gentle nudge in the right direction, Jazz big man Rudy Gobert decided to post a subtweet to Hayward encouraging him to stay in Salt Lake City.

He posted a variety of emojis which appeared to indicate that Miami is trash, the Celtics are poo and that the Jazz are winners.

That prompted an emoji war with Celtics star Isaiah Thomas wasting no time in responding. With his own set of emojis, he pointed out that the Heat and Celtics have many championships between them, while Utah has none.

The fun didn't end there, however, as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside chose to join the battle.

He nicely explained, via the emojis, that between 2000-2017 the Florida-based franchise has won three titles, the C's have won one and the Jazz have nothing.

This is all fun and games and gives the fans something to laugh about but ultimately the decision rests on the shoulders of Hayward.

The small forward, who made his first All-Star appearance this year, will receive the most money from Utah but a reunion with his former college coach Brad Stevens in Boston is appealing to him.

Pat Riley and the Heat are also pulling out all the stops to persuade Hayward to take his talents to South Beach. Riley, of course, has a track record of recruiting star names after he brought the big three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh together in 2010.

It'll be a tough choice for Hayward as decision day looms.