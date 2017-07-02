Ever since it was revealed that Kurt Angle would be making his return to WWE, fans were living in the hope that his Hall of Fame induction would quickly turn into an in-ring role.

It’s no secret that there were always reservations about seeing the Olympic gold medallist compete inside a WWE ring again, primarily because of the fact that he may or may not pass the physical tests the company enforces.

IN-RING RETURN

Still, seeing Angle appear on a weekly basis as the general manager of Monday Night RAW is better than not having him around at all, and he was recently revealed as the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, Angle has never shied away from the fact that he wants to compete in WWE again, and has also shared the names of a couple of stars he’d love to mix it up with.

Now, he’s expanded on that a little further by revealing those same names, but throwing some additional ones in there that he hasn’t really mentioned before – such as the standout stars from 205 Live.

Article continues below

Channel Guide Magazine caught up with the former WWE Champion to promote WWE 2K18, and although he admitted that he’s yet to be tested for an in-ring return, he’s named the 12 stars he’d love to wrestle.

12 MORE MATCHES?

According to IWNerd, he said: “If that occurs, there is a lot of talent. There is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely.

“When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn’t consider myself very good back then. So, I think we would have a much, much better match right now.

“I’d love to get Samoa Joe or AJ Styles in a WWE ring. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus. Even some of the 205 guys like Austin Aries and Neville.

“There is a lot of great talent right now. I would love to be able to mix it up with them. Hopefully, eventually it will happen down the line.”

They are all matches that the WWE Universe would like to see, but it all hinges on whether the company wants him to return, and whether he can pass the physicals.

There have been some strong rumours already that the current text message storyline will eventually result in Stephanie McMahon and The Game returning to WWE, and it’s thought that the power struggle could see Angle finally compete against Triple H.

Will Kurt Angle feature in any of these matches in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms