Just imagine for a moment being Harry Kane right now.

The Tottenham star has recently been named England captain. He's also won the Golden Boot two seasons in a row.

Spearheading Spurs' title challenges, the 23-year-old has found the back of the net 54 times in just 68 league games.

In the New Year, he became a father to daughter Ivy Jane - and now to top it all off, he's just got engaged in the Bahamas.

The striker announced the news that he is set to marry childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland with a tweet on Saturday.

Kane posted:

Without wanting to delve into his private life too much, it is known that the pair met at school in Essex and have been together for five years.

That would take us back to 2011, when the future Spurs talisman would have been 16 going on 17.

Sometimes, it's hard to relate to millionaire footballers, but it seems in one aspect of their lives, they're just like the rest of us. They all posted embarrassing updates on social media when they were teenagers, some of which they've forgotten to delete.

For most of us, our old tweets will mercifully never see the light of day.

Oh dear...

As for Kane, the news that he will be tying the knot has prompted a bit of digging on Twitter, and the results are simply marvellous.

Kate can't have known when she was copying his science homework that she was putting in the groundwork with a boy who would go on to become one of the best players in the Premier League. Good luck to them.

Kane is yet to announce the date of the ceremony, but in the meantime, he'll be getting ready to return to pre-season training. Always a gruelling affair under Mauricio Pochettino.

It's been a relatively quiet transfer window for the Lilywhites thus far, which means the pressure will once again be on their main man to continue delivering up front.

Is Harry Kane the best striker in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments.

