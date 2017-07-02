Anthony Joshua has said that he'll gladly fight Wladimir Klitschko in Las Vegas if it comes to that.

The potential rematch between the two is the most anticipated heavyweight fight in years, but Joshua is still being made to wait by Klitschko.

Joshua has made no secret of his desire to fight the 41-year-old once again, and has admitted that "The ball is in Klitschko's court" as the wait continues on the Ukrainian's decision.

"I am going to continue my career. It is up to him whether he wants to have a rematch or whether he says,'you know what, that's enough'", Joshua told Sky Sports.

"But I think, whatever he decides to do, we all respect him, and plan B would be look at the option with Pulev, and where we would fight him and the options available for the Pulev fight."

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev is the current mandatory challenger for Joshua. He's being made to wait, however, after the Brit was given permission to fight Klitschko first, the man who gave Pulev the only defeat of his career so far, knocking him out in 2014.

Nevertheless, Joshua claims not to mind which of the two he faces next.

"Now I have the IBF, WBA and IBO (belts) there are obligations with mandatory challenges and Pulev is one." said the 27-year-old, "So either it will be Klitschko, which would be great, or Pulev, which would be great. I am not bothered either way."

He says he's not bothered, but Joshua seems willing to push the boat out in order to get his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

The World Champion has so far fought solely within the United Kingdom, and is apparently wanting to change that for the second clash with the veteran.

He added: "Vegas, it is the mecca of boxing and this is an opportunity. People wouldn't mind travelling and it is a nice big hurrah for himself. He has achieved so much, does he have the motivation?"

"I think Vegas will get his blood boiling again."

