It doesn’t seem like there’s anything Cris Cyborg can do that doesn’t result in backlash from fans or fellow fighters.

Recently, she was in a situation with USADA where she was suspended for a potential doping violation after testing positive for a banned substance late last year.

USADA

Of course, whenever any fighter – let alone a massive name – is caught in a scandal like this, it results in criticism from everyone. However, that suspension was lifted after USADA granted her an exemption for the drug Spironolactone, but the criticism keeps on coming.

Lately, we had that from Germaine de Randamie and her team after the inaugural UFC featherweight champion refused to fight the Brazilian, so the organisation stripped her of the championship.

Now, Cyborg gets the opportunity to finally win a title at UFC 214 when she battles Tonya Evinger, following Megan Anderson dropping out of the fight.

However, Cyborg had a social media battle on her hands earlier in the week when UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson decided to pipe up when he responded to her Twitter post.

It was an innocent sponsor video when she was showing off a product, before El Cucuy chimed in with an unnecessary comment, asking her whether she had steroids in her hands.

TWITTER BATTLE

Cyborg posted: “I had no idea how much harder the @VersaClimber became with @Tc1Gel warming my body up during the workout! #UFC214 #cyborgnation July 29.”

Ferguson responded: “@CrisCyborg @VersaClimber @Tc1Gel Is That Steroids?! #JustSayNo.”

While it’s unclear whether the American meant it as a joke or not, Cyborg hit back with a venomous response to shut him down completely.

Cyborg tweeted: “@TonyFergusonXT @VersaClimber @Tc1Gel There are easier ways to reach 70,000 followers on Twitter than picking fights with women but you seem desperate for attention.”

She had accompanied that tweet with an image showing she had been tested by USADA and even though Ferguson didn’t respond, Cyborg didn’t finish there.

She then hit out at Ferguson herself, posting a video of him deadlifting with an undeniably horrible form.

She posted: “Today’s instructional is brought to us by @TonyFergusonXT showing us how to do a deadlift with correct form and technique, please share.”

While Ferguson is keen to end the Khabib Nurmagomedov hype and take the lightweight title from Conor McGregor, he probably bit off more than he could chew with Cris Cyborg.

What do you make of the Twitter exchange between Cyborg and Ferguson? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

