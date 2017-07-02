vFree agency is a period that everybody involved with the NBA keeps a close eye on and is intrigued to know what will happen when it hits July 1.

Fans, media and even fellow players are always keeping tabs on social media to see who signs where and what major decisions are made that will impact the league in the upcoming season.

Social media has turned free agency into an event and players have been getting involved more and more and have used it as a tool to recruit players.

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who is one of most popular NBA stars on Snapchat, decided to use the platform to show players why they should take their talents to South Beach and join him.

In true Whiteside fashion, he posted a story that was both funny and entertaining.

He didn't name any players but was instead making a pitch to any quality free agents out there that they should choose to live in Miami because of its many positive features.

Some of his best lines were, “You can walk in the cold or you can ride in the Heat.” and “I don’t know about ya’ll, but if I’m a free agent, ain’t nothing like bringing the kids to the beach after practice, ya hear?”

Of course, Miami does boast an extravagent lifestyle and warm weathers all year round, but there are many players who put winning before all of that. If they didn't, wouldn't all the best free agents end up in the Sunshine state?

Whiteside was a free agent himself last year and must've taken all of this on board when he opted to re-sign with the Heat. He announced his decision via Snapchat and despite not being a free agent this year, he's still taken the time out to share some posts with his fans showing his recruiting techniques.

One player the big man is hoping to see in a Miami uniform next season is Gordon Hayward, arguable the highest profile free agent currently on the market.

The Utah Jazz small forward is believed to to have met with the Heat and Whiteside was reportedly present to help make a pitch to the All-Star.

They'll be competing with the Boston Celtics and the Jazz who are both scheduled to hold discussions with Hayward.

As well as the sunshine, palm trees and beautiful sights in South Florida, playing with one of the best centers in the league is also an attractive proposition for any free agent.