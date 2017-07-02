With so much talent in the WWE these days, there are several dream matches which the company could pull off, involving many different superstars.

One of those dream matches is between John Cena and Roman Reigns, as recent speculation has suggested The Cenation Leader and The Big Dog could meet inside the ring at WrestleMania 34 next year.

Throughout the history of WWE however, there have been numerous dream matches which fans have never been able to see, such as The Undertaker vs Sting, John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, and several more.

Fans may not have to wait much longer for the next dream match to arrive though if rumors are to be believed.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live, via Sportskeeda, another dream will be coming at SummerSlam this year, which is bound to get WWE fans excited.

Alvarez speculated on the show that AJ Styles could be involved in a SummerSlam dream match for the second year in a row after facing Cena in 2016, as he could be facing Shinsuke Nakamura later on this summer.

If you told a WWE fan two years ago that The Phenomenal One and The King of Strong Style would face one another at SummerSlam in 2017 they would have laughed in your face. Now, it looks like it very well could happen.

Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live: “I think that is the match. I would say with some degree of confidence that you’re gonna see Styles and Nakamura against each other at SummerSlam. That was the whole idea behind the tease they did at the Money in the Bank show."

WWE already teased fans about this match during the Money in the Bank ladder match two weeks ago, which was won by Baron Corbin. Styles and Nakamura were also participants in this match and they had a staredown in the middle of the ring before a little scrap.

The Phenomenal One and The King of Strong Style have already faced one another in singles competition before, but this was outside of the WWE at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 10 back in January 2016. Nakamura defeated Styles to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on that day.

WWE fans could be treated to an absolutely amazing contest between these two at SummerSlam this year, and what a dream match it would be.

