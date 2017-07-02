GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Barcelona's potential XI for 2017-18 looks pretty unbeatable

Barcelona may have won the Copa del Rey last season, but with Real Madrid winning the La Liga title and the Champions League, last year was nowhere near good enough for the Catalans.

The Nou Camp is set for a big shakeup this summer after last season's mediocre performance and the club have been linked with some big money players.

Ernesto Valverde is the new head coach at Barca and the former Atheltic Bilbao man will know that the perch comes with some lofty expectations.

If they are to reassert themselves above Madrid, the club is going to have to address some of the problem positions in the squad and perhaps even look at replacing some aging parts of the squad.

However, if they can secure some of the players they have been linked with this summer, they'll be no stopping them. Take a look at their potential XI below:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The German has become a favourite at Barca thanks to his fine distribution and ability to retain possession for the Spanish giants.

Manchester City FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

Hector Bellerin

After going back and forth, it looks as if the Arsenal full-back has finally decided he would like to return home to Barcelona. Bellerin has electric pace and needs no invite to go forward, reminiscent of Dani Alves during his time at Barca.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-EVERTON

Gerard Pique

Speaking of Bellerin, another man to leave the club, go to England and then return a better player is Gerard Pique. The centre-back has won virtually everything there is to win in world football, but he is still a stylish presence in the Barca defence.

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Samuel Umtiti

The young Frenchman had a fine first season in Catalonia and at just 23-years-old, he will only get better.

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Jordi Alba

The flying left-back endured his fair share of injury problems last season that prevented the former Valencia man from hitting the heights he's really capable of.

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Sergio Busquets

The 28-year-old Spaniard is still one of the finest defensive midfielders in world football, even if he does enjoy the theatrics too much on occasions.

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Marco Veratti

It's going to take a huge bid to make sure the Italian departs Paris Saint-Germain, but, crucially, the player wants the move and Barca really want him.

Italy v Albania - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Lionel Messi

Now 30-years-old, Barca apparently have plans to move the Argentinian wizard inside into a proverbial number 10 role (we realise his shirt number is 10). If the next man arrives, that is a fine idea. Andreas Iniesta would be in this team, of course, but Barca are said to be thinking about the future now that he is 33.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

Ousmane Dembele

The young French wonderkid just had a fantastic debut season at Dortmund and they don't want to lose him. It's certainly the hardest deal to pull off, but Barca can prove too attractive for most players. Dembele is absolutely electric.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-COLOGNE-DORTMUND

Neymar

The heir to Messi's throne in the opinion of many, Neymar only managed to score 13 times last season after rattling in double that amount the two campaigns prior. However, he did bag 19 assists.

Barcelona v Eibar - La Liga

Luis Suarez

Still one of the best strikers in the world today. The former Liverpool man has 121 goals in 147 games for Barcelona and his tenacious, rabid leading of the line is the perfect compliment to Messi and Neymar.

Barcelona v Eibar - La Liga

