Having won their second NBA title in three years, the Golden State Warriors players will be enjoying their long offseason and continue to celebrate their triumph up until the new season kicks in.

However, the award for the Dubs player who will have the most fun this summer already belongs to Klay Thompson.

The shooting guard is currently in China on a promotional trip for his shoe sponsor Anta, with whom he has reportedly penned a 10-year contract extension.

Videos of the 27-year-old have been doing the rounds on social media in the last few days and it's shown him having the time of his life.

Fans have enjoyed seeing this new side of Klay so much that a new hashtag has been created in his honour; #ChinaKlay.

Among the many great videos, there was one embarrassing moment which started it all off for Thompson as he was seen failing to throw down a 360 windmill dunk in epic fashion.

It was so bad that 33-year-old teammate Zaza Pachulia even challenged the Splash Brother to a dunk contest.

That hasn't stopped Thompson from letting his hair down and enjoying himself to the fullest out in Asia. When asked how he felt about the ridicule he's been receiving on the internet following his failed dunk attempt, the Warriors star provided the perfect response.

"At first I was pretty embarrassed, (but) I'm like, 'Eh, I'm a champion,'" he told Nice Kicks' Nick DePaula. "If that's the worst I do is miss a dunk … could be worse.

"Man, you've got to laugh at yourself sometime. It's whatever, it was hilarious. I got so much flak from my teammates, still am. Zaza has been killing me, challenging me to a dunk contest. That's when you know you hit rock bottom: when Zaza thinks he's a better dunker than you."

Life can't get any better for the three-time All-Star currently and his renewed deal with Anta is worth around $80m which adds to his success.

He might be getting trolled on social media but he's having the last laugh and nothing will wipe the smile off his face.

The three-point marksman looks like a different man in China and is coming out of his shell a little more thanks to the Warriors' triumph in the Finals, avenging the loss in the previous year to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For now, the internet is loving #ChinaKlay and long may it continue.