Tottenham fans continue to be baffled by Paulinho.

Some players are simply not meant for the Premier League, and it seems the 28-year-old is one of them.

The midfielder was a disaster at White Hart Lane, arriving as part of the 'Magnificent Seven' who were bought with the proceeds of Gareth Bale's sale to Real Madrid.

There was the odd decent performance when he played as a number 10, and as most of his time there coincided with the Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood eras, maybe he can be forgiven.

Regardless, the Paulinho seen at Tottenham is nothing like the player who is highly-rated in his native Brazil.

He's impressed in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrand too - so much so that he's even been linked with Barcelona this summer, via Goal.

Paulinho is being mentioned in the same breath as players like Marco Verratti as the Blaugrana's central midfield targets.

Paulinho's hidden talent

If a deal is to happen, it'll need to happen soon, as the Chinese transfer window closes on July 14.

It would be one of the most bizarre moves of the summer. Possibly ever, in fact.

Realistically, his £35m release clause is expected to be an obstacle as Ernesto Valverde will be reluctant to take a punt on him at that price.

His latest goal was class

Take a look at his latest goal for Guangzhou, however, and it's easy to see why he's back on the radar of top European clubs.

After playing a lovely one-two, he chests the ball before neatly finishing into the bottom corner with a volley. Check it out below:

Sadly, the memories of his time at Tottenham are always going to follow him around, but perhaps he'll be able to carve out a new reputation for himself.

This seems like an opportune time to relive his most famous moment in a Tottenham shirt:

Iconic - though it hasn't all been plain sailing for Paulinho in China.

A report in the Mirror earlier this year claimed he was facing deportation from the Far East for posing with a porn star in an advert for a betting company - which is illegal in China.

No wonder he's trying to earn himself a move away.

