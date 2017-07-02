No country relishes playing in a third/fourth place play-off match but neither Portugal nor Mexico wanted to lose this afternoon’s penultimate game of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

However, in order to finish in third place, Portugal needed to beat Mexico without their best player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner’s tournament ended following his side’s defeat to Chile on Wednesday night, forcing Portugal head coach Fernando Santos to tweak his tactics ahead of today’s match at the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow.

Santos went for a 4-5-1 against Mexico, with Andre Silva leading the line.

Gelson Martins came into the starting line-up, on the right-hand side of the pitch, while Nani also earned a start on the opposite flank.

Mexico took the lead in the 54th minute courtesy of a Luis Neto own goal, but a last-gasp equaliser from Pepe forced extra-time.

Silva then bagged then winning goal from the penalty spot in the 104th minute.

Portugal, without Ronaldo, subsequently finished a respectable third place at this summer’s warm-up tournament for next year’s World Cup finals.

Video: Portugal's embarrassing free-kick routine

Shortly before Silva’s goal, however, Portugal produced a contender for the worst free-kick routine of 2017.

Ricardo Quaresma stood over the ball but it was William Carvalho who had the first touch.

His delicate back-heel was designed to set up a shot for Quaresma; however, the ball stopped still and the Portuguese winger dummied the ball before playing it back to Carvalho.

Two Mexico players then pressed the defensive midfielder, whose pass to Andre Gomes went straight out of play for a throw-in.

Watch it here…

This would never have happened if Ronaldo was on the pitch.

