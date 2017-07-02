Kevin Owens is one of the best superstars in the WWE today, but his journey to the company was a long one.

Despite starting his wrestling career around the same time as John Cena, Owens didn't join the WWE until 2014, and even then he was only part of NXT and not Monday Night RAW or SmackDown. His main roster debut didn't come until a year later.

During his 14 years on the independent circuit, The Prizefighter faced off against several wrestlers who went on to join WWE. When his time finally arrived, many wrestlers and wrestling fans were rejoicing as one of the best in the business was joining the best company on the planet.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, what the WWE told him on the day which they made Owens an offer to join the company would be considered crazy today after what he has done since joining.

Made known by the recent 'Fight Owens Fight - The Kevin Owens Story' documentary, WWE called Owens and offered him a spot in the WWE, but in the NXT division. They also said he shouldn't get his hopes up about getting a call-up to the main roster to appear on RAW or SmackDown.

Article continues below

While this might seem customary as no one is guaranteed a main roster spot once they sign for the WWE, it's not something which is usually specifically told to a wrestler when they join the company, as it's pretty much self-explanatory. Sami Zayn, who was also part of the documentary, said he wasn't

Sami Zayn, one of Owens' best friends and long-time in-ring nemesis who was also part of the documentary, said he wasn't given that talk when he signed, so he found it surprising that it was given to his friend.

The reason why this talk was given to Owens, however, was because of his size, as he isn't exactly what Vince McMahon looks for when it comes to the next big superstar in the WWE.

Fast forward today, and we know what was said to The Prizefighter on that day isn't the case. He debuted on RAW the following year against no other than John Cena, beating him in his first match. He has also won the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the Universal Championship.

Not bad for a superstar who wasn't even supposed to make it to the main roster.

What do you think of these words said to Kevin Owens by the WWE when they offered him to join the company? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms