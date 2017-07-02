If Barcelona hadn't already realised their days of dominance are over, then Real Madrid's success last season will have confirmed it.

There was a time when the Blaugrana were thought to be unstoppable both in Spain and in Europe.

That Pep Guardiola side featuring Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Carles Puyol was simply a joy to behold.

Now, after a relatively disappointing campaign under Luis Enrique, a new era is set to begin with the arrival of Ernesto Valverde.

The former Athletic Bilbao has some incredible players at his disposal, but he's rightly thinking about the future.

If Valverde wants to build a dynasty in Catalonia, he can't rely on the club's veterans forever.

Messi is now 30, and while it doesn't bear thinking about for most football fans, the time will come when the Argentine can no longer be relied upon.

Fortunately, Barca already have the heir to his throne in Neymar.

The 25-year-old may have only scored 20 goals in all competitions last term, compared to Messi's 53, but it's safe to say no-one is ever going to properly emulate the great man.

It must be a daunting prospect having to follow in the footsteps of some of the best players the game has seen.

Neymar has admitted on Brazilian TV show Caldeirao do Huck, via AS, that when he first joined the club, he was overawed just by sitting in the dressing room.

"To begin with, I was embarrassed even to talk to my team-mates. They were idols, they were my idols, and I was the new arrival and was very young."

"When I went into that dressing room and looked around me, I had Messi to one side, and the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, and Piqué to the other... It was like I was in a video game: I had only played with them on my console and suddenly they were next to me."

Neymar's future plans

For new players arriving now, they must get a similar feeling sitting next to the Brazilian.

Barca should make the most of him, though, as he also mentioned that he could be tempted to play for Brazilian club Flamengo one day.

AS state that he'd be "keen on turning out" for the South American outfit.

"When I played against them [for Santos] at the Maracaná, I was impressed by the passion and devotion of their fans," he added.

"They never stopped cheering their team on, even when they were losing to us; it was impressive."

