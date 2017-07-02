Following the departure of Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets just days prior to free agency, the Los Angeles Clippers were desperate not to lose Blake Griffin too.

The franchise was not prepared to lose another All-Star and a member of the team and were going to pull out all the stops to keep the big man in L.A.

Once free agency began yesterday, news quickly emerged that the Clippers were successful in tying down Griffin to a long-term deal. The two parties agreed on a five-year $173 million contract.

Despite his health problems over the last three years, the Clippers didn't hesitate to give the 28-year-old the full five-year max deal which has been seen as a risky choice in some quarters.

Per ESPN, Griffin met with team owner Steve Ballmer, president and coach Doc Rivers, special consultant Jerry West and several players at Staples Center on Friday.

As part of the pitch to Griffin, it's been revealed that the franchise created t-shirts which were worn by all its employees featuring an image of him next to Barack Obama, Albert Einstein, Michael Jackson, Mohandas Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy and Muhammad Ali.

The image of the t-shirt was posted onto Twitter by The Undefeated's Marc J.Spears and it's fair to say the Clippers were widely ridiculed for it.

As expected, social media was the place that provided the best reactions to the strange t-shirts created by the team.

According to Bill Oram of the Orange County Register, the power forwad practically walked into a Blake Griffin museum for his meeting with the organisation's top brass with stations set up to remind him of the various stages of his career in L.A.

However, Spears later provided some context for the t-shirts saying that a source close to the team told him they were initially created in pre-season without Griffin's image and was meant to encourage the players to live like the men pictured.

Regardless of what people may think, the Clippers got the desired result and will enjoy Griffin for another five years.

The five-time All-Star reportedly told Rivers, Ballmer and the others present in the two-hour meeting that he wants his legacy to be as a Clipper.

It was some good news for the franchise in a week where they lost CP3 and were worried that Blake might follow suit. His decision to remain in the City of Angels keeps the team relevant.