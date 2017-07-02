GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pogba.

Paul Pogba reveals what will replace ‘the Dab’ goal celebration next season

Unless you’ve been living under a rock on Mars over the past 12 months, you’ll know exactly what the ‘Dab’ is.

One of the people who’ve made it a universally popular *thing*, perhaps more than anyone else, is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Dab is the Frenchman’s signature move. Heck, he even recently scored the first ‘Dab’ goal during a charity match.

However, according to Pogba himself, that was the final time we’ll see the Dab from him.

We won’t hold our breath, Paul.

Pogba: The Dab is gone

Asked about the Dab during a recent interview with Esquire magazine, the 24-year-old said: "First of all, it started in America with Migos. I started doing it, because I liked the music, I liked the dance, and people loved it because they can do nice videos.

"But Dab is Dab, now it's gone. I think I've done the last Dab of the season.”

Jesse Lingard will be devastated.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LEICESTER

Pogba reveals what will replace the Dab

Pogba, however, has a new goal celebration up his sleeve.

“Now it's the Billy dance,” he continued.

The what?

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

"The Billy dance is created by my friend Billax,” Pogba added. “I call him my brother, he's a football coach now. He's one of the people I grew up with. I played with them when I was a kid and they are still my best friends.

"So that's the dance we have. And I will make sure that everyone does it.

"I'll make sure that it goes on FIFA 18 !"

Video: Pogba performing the 'Billy dance'

It turns out that Pogba has already performed the Billy dance in a United shirt.

Following the Red Devils’ Europa League final win over Ajax in May, Pogba showed it off for the first time and a fan recorded the footage and uploaded it to YouTube.

Watch it here…

Do you prefer the Dab or the Billy dance? Or maybe you prefer neither? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

