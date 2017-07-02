The process is almost complete and the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to become a playoff team once again.

After several years of rebuilding and scooping up some of the best talent in the draft with multiple number one picks, the Sixers have now made the moves that will propel them back to winning.

With reports surfacing last night of a one-year $23m deal to sign veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick, it signalled where the 76ers are heading. It's time to put the process into action.

Leadership

Philly has an abundance of young talent such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and this year's number one pick Markelle Fultz. They all have the ability to become future All-Stars but they lack experience and require guidance and veteran leadership in the locker room to help them win.

This is where Redick will come in. The veteran has been in the league for many years and has experienced both ups and downs along the way and can help to pass on his advice for the youngsters along the way.

But the arrival of Redick not only adds value off the court, but a strong asset on the floor too. The sharpshooter averaged 15 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and shot an impressive 42.9 percent from the three-point line.

His shooting and ability to space the floor will perfectly compliment Embiid, Simmons and Fultz and will open up driving lanes and make opponents think twice about doubling.

Even at the age of 33, he is one of the best shooters in the league and has averaged a career three-point shooting percentage of 41.5 percent.

The interest between the two parties was mutual as Redick told ESPN, "It's where I wanted to be."

The former Clippers man is believed to have been intrigued by the prospect of lining up alongside the franchise's talented young core and working under head coach Brett Brown.

In return, the Sixers have a leader and a respected professional to mentor a young group that is destined for great things. He may be overpriced for just one year, but Redick is exactly what this team needed and is worth the outlay.

Winning

Above all else, Redick is used to winning and he will be integral in bringing a winning culture to Philadelphia, a city and an organisation that has lacked that for a number of years.

After trusting the process and not making the playoffs since 2012, the postseason now beckons for the 76ers. The arrival of Redick escalates their plan and shows they mean business now.

This was the task handed to Brian Colangelo after he replaced Sam Hinkie as the general manager and he looks to be on the verge of delivering on his promise that the Sixers will get back to winning.

A starting five of Redick, Fultz, Simmons, Embiid and Dario Saric/Robert Covington gives the team a balanced and dangerous unit that is now among the best in the Eastern Conference.

As Embiid stated via his Twitter account yesterday after Paul George's trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, more playoff spots have opened up.

With Jimmy Butler also shipped off by the Chicago Bulls, that's two spots potentially up for grabs next year as those teams enter rebuilding phases.

Philly now have the foundation in place to become one of the best teams in what has become a weakened east. It's their time to shine and reap the rewards of the process.

With a record 14,000 season tickets sold by the franchise, the fans in the City of Brotherly Love also sense something big happening next season.