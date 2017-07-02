Arguably the biggest free agent in the NBA right now this summer is Gordon Hayward, and it seems like every single team in the league is after him.

The former Utah Jazz star was incredible last season, which has helped him become such a wanted asset this offseason. Last season, the 27-year-old averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and played on average 34.5 minutes.

His contributions to the Jazz during the 2016/17 season was enough to name the small forward an NBA All-Star for the first time, and his performances improved as his team entered the playoffs. Across 11 games, he averaged 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists after 11 games played.

Performances like this are why so many teams are fighting over his signature, with the Jazz, the Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics all being considered landing spots for him. He's already had his meeting with the Heat on Saturday, and he is expected to have a meeting with the Celtics today, before another meeting with the Jazz on Monday.

Hayward has to make a very important decision that will shape his future in the NBA over the coming days, but at the moment, there is no word of an official front runner from the man himself.

Nevertheless, teams are doing everything they can to make the small forward feel like he is at home when he comes to visit them, and that's exactly what the Heat did when he came to visit the American Airlines Arena at the weekend.

Outside the arena, Miami hung a street banner featuring Hayward wearing a Heat jersey, something which he has never done.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat made a big impression on Gordon Hayward during his free agent visit, as he said the meeting went well and he was impressed.

Boston reacted to Miami's banners by creating a billboard for Hayward's arrival into the city on Sunday for his meeting with the Celtics.

It seems as though Hayward has a lot to think about over the next couple of days while he comes to a decision about his NBA future, and the teams in question certainly aren't slacking in their bids for him.