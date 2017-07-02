GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Conor.

Most UFC 213 fighters don't see Conor McGregor beating Floyd Mayweather

UFC 213 takes place on Saturday night inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in what is shaping up to be a brilliant event.

Although the return of Robbie Lawler will have to wait a little longer because of an injury to Donald Cerrone, UFC fans will be treated to two huge title fights while Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Anthony Pettis will all in action, plus many more.

Attention should be on Amanda Nunes’ bantamweight championship defence against Valentina Shevchenko, as well as the interim middleweight title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whitaker – but the only thing anyone can seem to think about is the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

We’re under two months away from the fight now, one which many didn’t believe would even happen and the question was pitted to several fighters that will be in action next week.

The Notorious? Or Money?

Werdum sees both being winners, but claims Mayweather wins the fight but the Irishman is a winner because of how much money he will make.

He said: “I’m rooting for Mayweather. One hundred percent. I like him, he’s a nice guy. Conor McGregor doesn’t respect each fighter in the different divisions. He has a big mouth. This is not good.

“McGregor will win in another way: He’ll make a lot of millions. He’s a smart guy. He got this fight, he’ll promote this fight. But in this fight, I think Mayweather will win, it won’t be close. Mayweather will play with him.”

UFC 198 Weigh-insThe Soldier of God also didn’t back his UFC compatriot, saying: “If we talk about [Mayweather], the man who all his life has wanted to beat [Rocky] Marciano’s record, he managed to do it, to tie it. You think that now he’s going to lose a fight to someone who is not a boxer? He’s going to tear his head off."

McGregor did have one big backer though, as Nunes claimed he stands a chance in the opening few rounds: “I think it will be an awesome fight. [McGregor] could win. I think he has a chance, you know. Things can happen. I think ... the first round, maybe the first three, I think he can beat Mayweather. He’s fast.”

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Fellow lightweight Michael Johnson – who battles Justin Gaethje on the night – doesn’t seem to care for the fight at all.

He said: “I don’t give a f*ck about that fight. I’ve got my own thing going on. When fight night happens, sure, I’ll watch it, but I ain’t paying for it. That’s it though, it’s not like we’re sitting around talking about it at the gym.”

It seems as if most of his peers don’t think he stands much of a chance against Mayweather either.

What do you make of the reaction towards Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

