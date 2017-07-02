GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Philippe Coutinho is invaluable to Liverpool's progress .

Liverpool name their price for Philippe Coutinho

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool are finally back where they belong in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp restored the Reds to a fourth-placed finish in his first full season in charge, and their fans will be hoping that's just the start of a revival.

Defensively, the current squad leaves a little to be desired.

Article continues below

In attack, though, they now have record signing Mohamed Salah to add to Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Adam Lallana.

Klopp will want to strengthen, but it's imperative that he also keeps that group together.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Kevin Owens reveals Seth Rollins' hilarious reaction to his epic RAW debut

Kevin Owens reveals Seth Rollins' hilarious reaction to his epic RAW debut

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Coutinho will be the real worry. The Brazilian only signed a new contract in January, yet that doesn't always count for much.

At least, it doesn't mean the playmaker will automatically stay loyal. All it actually signifies is that his asking price has soared.

The 25-year-old's admirers haven't given up hope, even if he will be an expensive acquisition.

The Mirror report that Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry about his availability, which unsurprisingly, has been knocked back.

Surely Coutinho is priceless for Liverpool.

How much would he cost?

Well, not necessarily. Liverpool do appear to have put a price on his head, to the tune of £87million, or €100million.

That would fall just shy of the world record £89million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Club officials would have to think carefully if PSG were to come back with such a bid, but Klopp has already made his feelings on the subject clear.

Asked about the possibility of selling his star man in May, the manager told Sky Sports:

"When did he sign his new contract? With a £400m clause!

"There are absolutely no plans [to sell]. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in other players and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis.

"We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this."

Should Liverpool sell Coutinho if a club offers £87m? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Watch: Gareth Bale asked if Ronaldo is staying at Real Madrid - his reaction is perfect

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Why Lionel Messi flew to Barcelona the morning after marrying Antonella [AS]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again